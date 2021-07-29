Former WWE/WCW star Haku appears on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE and WCW legend King Haku made his AEW debut last night, accompanying his son Hikuleo for his IWGP United States title match against Lance Archer.

The 62-year-old pro wrestling from Tonga is considered to be one of the most legit tough guys in the history of professional wrestling and had successful carers in WWE, WCW, and Japan. As Haku and King Haku, he worked for WWE between 1986 and 1992 and then moved to WCW as Meng in 1994 until 2001. He also had a stint in Japan with NJPW, appearing occasionally between 2016 and 2018.

As for Hikuleo, it was not his night yesterday as Archer successfully defeated him to retain the IWGP U.S. title after hitting his Blackout finishing move. He currently works for New Japan Pro Wrestling.