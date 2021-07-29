AEW Dynamite ratings/viewership for Fight for the Fallen

Wednesday’s live Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.108 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 3.5% from last week’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.148 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 2.3% from last week’s 0.44 rating.

The 0.45 key demographic rating represents around 582,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.22% from last week’s 575,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented.

Fight for the Fallen drew the fourth-most viewers in AEW history, and the third-best of this year. It was tied with two other episodes for the third-best key demo rating in AEW history. Fight for the Fallen viewership was down 3.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.3% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 43% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 50% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.

AEW’s Fight for the Fallen special from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – * Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart, the championship celebration for new FTW Champion Ricky Starks, NJPW’s IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defending against Hikuleo, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Angelico and Private Party, Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR, The Elite vs. The Dark Order and Hangman Page, Tony Khan’s big announcement on the United Center special event, plus the main event with Chris Jericho defeating Nick Gage in a No DQ match.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode