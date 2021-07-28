Twitter notes: More WWE releases coming, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Chelsea vs. Jordynne, more

Legendary voice of Jim Crockett Promotions and the Superstation @TBSNetwork David Crockett reunited with his former partners @tonyschiavone24 & @JRsBBQ in Charlotte before #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen @TheBOplex TONIGHT – watch Dynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/IBUGaThDk6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2021

—–

I've been told WWE has laid off some more corporate employee in a couple of departments such as marketing, shop areas. I've not been told that any talent cuts are expected — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2021

——

——