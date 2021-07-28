Tony Khan asked about Daniel Bryan/CM Punk

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski and was asked if he’s signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, as has been rumored as of late.

“I have no comment on those, but those are good questions but I can’t comment on those,” Khan responded.

Khan was then asked, hypothetically, what it would mean for a wrestling company, other than WWE, to add names like Bryan and Punk at the same time, what would that do, and what that would say to the world.

He responded, “I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

As we’ve noted, Bryan is expected to debut on September 22 at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT from New York City. Punk is rumored to debut some time around All Out Week near Chicago in early September.

Stay tuned for more.