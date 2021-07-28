Tiffany Haddish to host SummerSlam After-Party

Actress Tiffany Haddish is set to host the official WWE SummerSlam After-Party.

Haddish will host the exclusive, invite-only event on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, according to ET.

The party will take place after the pay-per-view, and will feature WWE Superstars, celebrity guests, and more. Pure Life Purified Water is the sponsor of the party.

WWE will be making a financial contribution to the She Ready Foundation, which was founded by Haddish. The foundation’s mission is to protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, suitcase donations, mentoring, and counseling.

“I’m really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After-Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I’ve never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I’ve definitely helped a lot of foster kids,” Haddish said in a statement to ET.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon dded, “WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After-Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.”

There is no word yet on where the party will take place, but we will keep you updated. SummerSlam will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21.

Stay tuned for more on SummerSlam and the official After-Party.