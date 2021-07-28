Ronda Rousey defends Simon Biles

Ronda Rousey took to Twitter this week and defended American gymnast Simone Biles, who paused her run in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Biles’ decision to withdraw from individual all-around gymnastics competition at the Olympics was met with backlash from many on social media, but also with support from others. Rousey had some harsh words for Biles’ critics, and sent her a message of support.

“Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in,” Rousey wrote.

Rousey’s tweet on Biles went viral and has been picked up by international mainstream media outlets as the coverage of Biles’ decision and the Tokyo Olympics continues.

The retired UFC fighter turned WWE Superstar Rousey represented the United States at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and won a bronze medal in judo.

Rousey was expected to return to WWE this year but she announced back in April that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child together. She found out about the pregnancy in January. Rousey revealed in late June that they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

You can see Rousey’s full tweet below: