NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 520,000 viewers on the Syfy network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This is down 20.5% from last week’s NXT episode, which drew 709,000 viewers, and is the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT episode on Syfy drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 40% from last week’s 0.20 rating in the key demo, and is tied with two other episodes for the lowest key demo rating in show history. This 0.12 rating represents 150,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is down 40.71% from the 253,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.20 key demo represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s show aired on Syfy due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network, and was taped the week before. Next Tuesday’s taped NXT episode will also air on Syfy, and the show will return to the USA Network on August 10.

In addition to airing on Syfy for the first time ever, NXT faced tough competition from the Olympics last night. Coverage of the games featured Simone Biles withdrawing from the team gymnastics final. NXT drew their lowest viewership ever last night, and tied with two other episodes for their lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. This week’s NXT viewership was down 20.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 40% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.

This week’s taped NXT show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Samoa Joe’s address to the fans, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai addressing the women’s division, Imperium vs. Hit Row, Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Breakout Tournament match, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet, plus Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed in the main event. It’s worth noting that full spoilers were available for this week’s episode.

The Cable Top 150 and viewership rankings are not available as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated with more NXT ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode