Dave Bautista is…The Streamer for the Disney Bundle!

Former WWE champion Batista was trending on Twitter after he was revealed as The Streamer, promoting the Disney bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Sporting a white long hair and beard, The Streamer explains how he “streamed every stream you can stream” as he camps out. “There’s only one stream that has every kind of stream you ever want to stream,” he continues.

Standing in a…stream with a tablet, The Streamer then shows the Disney bundle for just $13.99 and the variety of shows available on all three streaming services.

The commercial has already over 8 million views in just 14 hours since its release.