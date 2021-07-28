AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Fight for the Fallen episode, airing live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fight for the Fallen will be headlined by a big 10-man main event, plus Tony Khan making a major announcement on an upcoming show.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* Team Taz hosts a championship celebration for new FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* NJPW’s IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defends against Hikuleo

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR

* The Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No Rules match

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds). If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title

* Tony Khan will have a big announcement on a future AEW event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.