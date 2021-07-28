7/28/21 AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Charlotte, North Carolina.

—

Match #1 – 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match; if Page and Dark Order win, they earn title shots; Adam Page and Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) (w/10, Alan Angels, and Colt Cabana) vs. The Elite (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa)

Page and Anderson start the match, and Page takes Anderson to the mat. Anderson comes back and runs the ropes, but Page drops him with a back-breaker. Omega gets in the ring and attacks Page, and then all ten men begin to brawl. The Elite get control, but Page and Dark Order counter with suplexes. Reynolds and Nick get to the top rope, and Reynolds suplexes Nick onto everyone else on the floor. Page and Anderson get back into the ring, and Page connects with a right hand. Reynolds tags in, but Anderson takes control. The rest of The Elite get into the ring and take turns attacking Reynolds in the corner. Gallows misses and Page and Dark Order pull the rest to the floor. Page and Dark Order now take turns attacking Gallows in the corner. Silver sends Anderson into Gallows and he and Reynolds double team Anderson. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Gallows breaks it up. Anderson grabs Reynolds and rolls him up for the pin fall.

Alex Reynolds has been eliminated.

Uno and Grayson get into the ring and double team Anderson. They take him down with the Fatality and get the pin fall.

Karl Anderson has been eliminated.

Silver and Matt get into the ring. Silver sends Matt to the corner with a big toss. Silver takes Matt to his corner and tags in Uno as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Grayson and Gallows are in the ring. Grayson delivers an enzuigiri and splashes onto Gallows with a 630. Grayson goes for the cover, but it is broken up. Everyone brawls for a bit and Grayson sends Gallows to the floor. Grayson takes everyone down with a twisting press on the floor. Gallows and Grayson brawl into the crowd and Gallows kicks Grayson in the face. Grayson comes back with a right hand, and then dives onto Gallows from the wall. The referee counts them both out.

Doc Gallows and Stu Grayson have been eliminated.

Uno and Omega get into the ring as the legal men. Uno plants Omega and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Uno goes for the senton bomb, but Omega gets his knees up. Omega hits the V Trigger and the One Winged Angel to get the pin fall.

Evil Uno has been eliminated.

Silver and Matt get in the ring and Silver drops him with a Spear. Matt comes back with a thumb to the eye and takes Silver to the corner. Nick rakes Silver’s eyes as then tags in. Nick delivers shots to Silver and drops him with a leg lariat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver takes control over The Bucks, but Omega gets in the ring and the numbers are too much. Cutler and Nakazawa move a basketball goal near ringside and they pile drive Silver onto the base of the goal. The Bucks get Silver back in the ring and hit the BTE Trigger for the pin fall.

John Silver has been eliminated.

Page gets back on the apron and stares down The Bucks and Omega. The numbers are too much for Page and they deliver a triple superkick to him. Omega goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Matt and Omega drape Page over the ropes and Nick hits a 450 splash. Nick goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Page dodges it and drops Omega with a clothesline. Page drops The Bucks with a double leaping lariat, and then sends them to the floor. Page takes all three of them out with a moonsault. Page and Omega get in the ring and Page drops Omega with a power bomb. Page goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out and Matt tags in. Page kicks Matt in the face and goes for the Buckshot. Matt blocks it and goes for the Indietaker, but Page gets free. Page kicks NIck in the face and drops The Bucks with a double Buckshot and pins Matt.

Matt Jackson has been eliminated.

Omega grabs one of his belts, but Page ducks under and hits the Deadeye. Page goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Nick grabs Page’s leg to distract him. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Omega hits him with the belt. Omega goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Omega hits two V Triggers and then the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Adam Page has been eliminated.

Winners: The Elite

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with PAC. PAC says The Lucha Brothers are in Charlotte, but they are stuck at the airport because someone canceled their car. Chavo Guerrero and Andrade El Idolo walk up, and says their people have booked a limo for PAC’s people. Idolo tells PAC if his friends can’t count on him, who will they count on.

—

Taz kicks off Ricky Starks’ FTW World Championship Celebration. Starks and Hook get into the ring as a band plays at ringside. Taz stands on a scaffold nearby and Starks says they made history two weeks ago when he became the FTW World Champion and got rid of the garbage known as Brian Cage. Starks says Cage was always a selfish guy and he never checked on him when he injured his neck. Starks says Cage could never get an ounce of charisma to rub off on him, but Cage interrupts. Cage drops come of the band members at ringside and slams the bass drum over the player’s head. Cage grabs a trombone and snaps it over his leg as Starks and Hook get out of the ring. Cage stares them down as they back up the ramp.

—

Hiroshi Tanahashi cuts a promo. He says the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship is nice, and he is challenging the winner of tonight’s match and will be taking the title in a snap.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Santana and Ortiz (w/Konnan)

Wheeler and Ortiz start the match. They lock up and Ortiz drops Wheeler with a side-headlock take down. Wheeler gets up with an elbow shot and drops Ortiz with a shoudler tackle. Ortiz comes back and sends Wheeler to the floor. Wheeler comes back and tags in Harwood. Santana tags in as well and they lock up. They exchange shots and then chops. Santana drops Harwood with a series of suplexes and Ortiz tags in. Ortiz helps on the last suplex and then they drop Wheeler with an assisted power bomb. Harwood sends Ortiz off the ropes and drops him with a spine buster. Harwood goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler takes Ortiz down and tags Harwood back in. Harwood delivers a shot to Ortiz, but Ortiz gets away and tags in Santana. Santana drops Harwood with a few shots and slams him to the mat. Santana catapults Harwood into the corner and takes Wheeler out with a dive. Santana goes up top, but Harwood moves. Ortiz tags in and sends Harwood into Wheeler. Ortiz gets a roll up for two and then dives onto Wheeler on the floor. Ortiz flips back into the ring and rolls Harwood up for two. Ortiz power bombs Harwood and Santana connects with a frog splash. Santana goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Santana chops Harwood in the corner, but Harwood turns it around with a corner clothesline. They exchange shots and Santana drops Harwood with a suplex. Harwood comes back with a clothesline, and Ortiz drops Harwood with a spine buster. Wheeler drops Ortiz with a spinning DDT and Harwood and Santana brawl again. Santana takes Harwood down and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ortiz tags in and gets a roll-up for two. Harwood comes back with a right hand and tags in Wheeler.

Santana slams Wheeler into the ring post, and Wheeler immediately goes to the trainer at ringside. Harwood takes Santana down with a suplex and sends him to the floor. Harwood drops Ortiz with a brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

—

Tony Schiavone interviewed the AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., earlier today. Baker says she beat Nyla Rose with a broken wrist last week, and Baker says it is about time they get someone here who will have her and Rebel’s back.

—

Tony Schiavone announced Rampage: The First Dance will take place on Friday, August 20th in Chicago, Illinois.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Darby Allin and Sting. Allin says he has fought a lot of men, and he will fight anyone else, even if they think they are the best in the world.

—

Match #3 – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Lance Archer (c) (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Hikuleo (w/King Haku)

Archer takes Hikuleo to the corner and connects with corner clotheslines. Archer delivers right hands, but Hikuleo counters with a power bomb. Hikuleo goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Hikuleo clotheslines Archer to the floor with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hikuleo is still in control in the ring. Hikuleo delivers shots, but Archer comes back with a clothesline to the back of Hikuleo’s head. Archer kicks Hikuleo in the face and sends him to the corner. Archer delivers shots and short arm clotheslines. Archer goes to the ropes and takes Hikuleo down with the moonsault. Hikuleo comes back with shots, but Archer kicks him in the face. Archer drops Hikuleo with a superplex and goes for the cover, but Hikuleo kicks out. Archer puts Hikuleo up top and hits the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner and still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion: Lance Archer

-It is revealed that Archer will travel to New Japan Pro Wrestling to defend the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Cody Rhodes. Before Rhodes can say much, he is attacked by Malakai Black. They brawl to the stage area and Rhodes takes Black down. Rhodes backs away, but Black delivers a knee strike and welcomes Rhodes to the House of Black. Other wrestlers come to check on Rhodes, but Black delivers the spinning kick to Fuego Del Sol.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says the AEW TNT Championship is supposed to have open challenges, but they open challenges have dried up since he became the champion. He says Lee Johnson didn’t make a challenge, but he was chosen. Miro says if Johnson thinks he has what it takes, he can try next week.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy)

Cage and Angelico start the match, and Cage takes control. Jungle Boy tags in and he and Cage double team Angelico. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out. Jungle Boy gets send to the floor and Hardy drops him with a shot. Cage and Stunt chase Hardy backstage as Kassidy tags in and goes to work on Jungle Boy. Kassidy chokes Jungle Boy with the bandana and follows with stomps. Jungle Boy fights back, but Kassidy keeps control and tags in Quen. Cage is back to the apron and Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus drops HFO with shots and stacks them in the corner. Luchasaurus drops them with a triple suplex and goes for a double choke slam on Private Party. They land on their feet and kick him in the head. Private Party send Cage to the floor with kicks, but Jungle Boy drops Kassidy with a clothesline. Luchasaurus drops Quen with a chokeslam and Jungle Boy dives onto Angelico and Kassidy on the floor. Cage tags in and hits the frog splash on Quen for the pin fall.

Winners: Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

-After the match, The Blade hops the barricade and knocks Cage out with a shot with brass knuckles.

—