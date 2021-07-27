WWE SVP of Communications makes PR Week list

Matt Altman, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Communications, has made PR Week’s “40 Under 40” list for 2021.

The annual “40 Under 40” list from PR Week looks at 40 rising stars under the age of 40 from various agencies, corporations and non-profits, who demonstrate innovative thinking, strong determination, and results that indicate a long and successful career in the PR industry.

The 2021 list focuses on “The New Wave” and highlights rising stars that represent the bright future of the industry. PR Week noted, “As forward-thinking leaders across industry sectors, they have been instrumental in redefining the role of comms as influencers, innovators, creators and advisers during a year like no other. The collective experiences of these 40 PR, comms and marketing pros hold up a mirror to an industry that is evolving quickly in the areas of integration, social, digital, as well as CSR and DE&I imperatives.”

Altman, age 37, has been with WWE since May 2012, starting out as Senior Manager of Corporate Communications. He was promoted over the years and was named SVP of Communications in March 2018, according to LinkedIn. Before coming to work for WWE, Altman worked in PR for Rubenstein Associates from 2005 – February 2007, and then worked as an account supervisor for Dan Klores Communications from February 2007 – May 2012. Altman graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

PR Week wrote the following on Altman: