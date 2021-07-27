WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.814 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 5.7% from last week’s 1.923 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show, which was also the return to the road for the red brand.

RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 14% from last week’s 0.57 key demo rating. That 0.49 rating represents 635,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 14.30% from the 741,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.57 key demo rating represented.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.871 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.967 million), the second hour drew 1.839 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.936 million) and the final hour drew 1.733 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.867 million), according to PWTorch.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-best audience since May, despite the tough competition from the Olympics in Tokyo. RAW went up against Olympics coverage on NBC, which averaged more than 13 million viewers from 8pm until 11pm ET, according to SpoilerTV. RAW viewership for this week was well above the final few months of ThunderDome era episodes. This week’s key demo rating was tied with two other shows to be their second-best key demo rating since May 10. It should be noted that this week’s RAW aired at 5pm on the West Coast instead of its usual 8pm timeslot. Viewership was down 5.7% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 14% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 12.3% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. opening the show to address her title win, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responding to the SummerSlam challenge by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali teaming up, plus The Viking Raiders challenging RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. John Cena had been announced to appear locally, and worked the dark main event, but was never announced for any specific match or segment on TV. The main event saw Charlotte Flair go up against Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match.

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode