Vickie Guerrero would like to see Ruby Riott join AEW

While speaking to the Thoughts Count Anywhere podcast, AEW talent Vickie Guerrero spoke about wanting a women’s faction in the company and who she would like to be a part of it, including former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Vickie Guerrero on wanting a women’s faction in AEW: “My dream is to have an all-women’s faction. That’s my goal that I’ve been talking to Tony Khan about. There are some incredible women on the women’s roster and I’d love to bring some more in. The purpose of my job is to get all the bad girls on my side so they listen to me and I can delegate them to kick everyone’s ass.”

On who she wants in her stable: “Diamante, I would love to have her on. Abadon because she scares the hell out of me. Thunder Rosa, I think she would be an incredible addition to my stable. That’s who I have my eyes on right now.”

On wanting to bring Ruby Riott into AEW: “I would love to have Ruby on the roster for AEW. She was really underutilized. Just a great talent and a wholesome human being.”