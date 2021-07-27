Super Porky’s cause of death, WWE and wrestlers pay tribute

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of Lucha Libre legend Super Porky (José Luis Alvarado Nieves, aka Brazo de Plata).

As reported before, Super Porky passed away at the age of 58 at his home in Mexico City on Monday.

In an update, his son, Psycho Clown, noted to TV Azteca that his father passed away from a heart attack. Psycho Clown said his father’s passing came as a surprise as they were together earlier in the day, but he received a phone call at around 9pm and was told that he had passed way. He also said he tried to revive the legendary wrestler but he had already passed.

Porky’s other son, Maximo, and daughter, Goya Kong, announced that their father will be at the Rudiño Funeral Home on Eduardo Molina Avenue in Mexico City for public viewing until Wednesday morning at 10am. The family will then bury him in the San Isidro Pantheon. They are asking that fans, media and fellow wrestlers pay respects with discretion and order.

Super Porky held numerous titles through his career, and had stints with CMLL, AAA, and many others. He also worked for WWE from 2005-2006, and had MMA fights.

You can see WWE’s statement below, along with tributes from WWE Español, AAA, CMLL, Santos Escobar, Tommy Dreamer (who worked with Porky in WWE), Rocky Romero, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio), Cinta De Oro (Sin Cara), Andrade El Idolo, and his son, Psycho Clown, plus videos from his career:

Super Porky (Brazo de Plata) passes away at 58 The always charismatic and infectiously hilarious Lucha Libre Legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known in the squared circle as “Super Porky” (Brazo de Plata), passed away Monday at the age of 58. The celebrated Mexican competitor was a proud member the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes several generations of luchador athletes, as well as being a member of the squared circle for nearly 40 years — including a stint with WWE from 2005 to 2006. WWE extends its condolences to José Luis Alvarado Nieves’ family and friends.

Super Porky/Brazo de Plata was awesome in ring

I was in charge of the minis when hired in @WWE

He was awesome to work with

His charisma stood out SO MUCH always

I pitched to be his tag partner El Extremo Porky

RIP pic.twitter.com/7zgEeaIICg — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 27, 2021

Damn just heard the news about Super Porky. Man what a lovely dude. So charismatic and hilarious. He was always kind to me and always made me smile. So talented. #RIPSUPERPORKY — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) July 27, 2021

Todos tenemos un reloj y un día este se detiene, hoy te reúnes con tus dos hermanos y mosqueteros de batalla,TE QUIERO Pepito Descansa en Paz Brazo de Plata “Súper Porky” mis condolencias a toda la familia Alvarado, hoy la Arena Celestial recibe una leyenda DEP #RIPSuperPorky pic.twitter.com/XGouM3CjQW — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) July 27, 2021

😢 ¡HASTA SIEMPRE, SÚPER PORKY!

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de José Luis Alvarado Nieves, mejor conocido como "Súper Porky (Brazo de Plata)" gladiador que marcara época en la Lucha Libre Mexicana. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/20ssp4RjFQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 27, 2021

✝️ La familia #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide se une en oración por el eterno descanso de José Luis Alvarado Nieves “Brazo de Plata” “Súper Porky”. Leyenda de la Lucha Libre Mexicana 🙏🏻 Nuestros corazones están con @Psychooriginal pic.twitter.com/a8HFwYRO5t — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 27, 2021

Nos entristece profundamente el fallecimiento de José Luis Alvarado Nieves, a quien todos en el Universo de WWE conocimos como “Super Porky” pic.twitter.com/OwcnviI294 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 27, 2021

A nombre de la familia de Robles Patrón Promotions queremos extenderles nuestras condolencias a la Familia Alvarado ante la pérdida de uno de sus pilares, el señor Súper Porky. Este caballero era una inspiración para muchos jóvenes que hoy día son luchadores, incluyendo sus hijos — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 27, 2021

Su papá siempre estará muy orgulloso de ustedes. Nuestras condolencias a Máximo, Psycho y toda la familia Alvarado. Que descanse en paz. Mis condolencias hermanos @Psychooriginal @MaXiMo_Sioux — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 27, 2021

Triste noticia para todos los que amamos la Lucha Libre, el día de hoy Super Porky mejor conocido como #BrazodePlata se fue a la Arena Celestial. 😢

Ahora los Mosqueteros están juntos.

Nuestras condolencias a sus hijos, su familia y su amigos.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/geAKOoDKlh — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) July 27, 2021

Mi buen Porky un genial persona dentro y fuera del ring. Mi más sentido pésame para toda la familia Alvarado. Siempre en nuestros corazones. D.E.P R.I.P pic.twitter.com/xtTdQ2vbBX — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 27, 2021

Gracias por todo, papá. Te amo hasta la eternidad. pic.twitter.com/ZbJRoVSzrS — Psycho 🤡 (@Psychooriginal) July 27, 2021