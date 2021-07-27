LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on Syfy opens up with a video package, focusing on what happened last week with Samoa Joe, NXT General Manager William Regal, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. We’re live on a tape delay from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to a special edition of NXT on Syfy. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as the announcers hype tonight’s show and Takeover 36. Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole is announced as tonight’s main event.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne

We go right to the ring and out first comes Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa for tonight’s opener. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next are Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

Thatcher and Dunne start off, locking up and trading holds as fans do dueling chants. The back & forth continues until they break and stare each other down. Thatcher grabs Dunne’s arm and they go back to the mat, trading counters. Thatcher turns it into a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now. More back and forth on the mat. Thatcher kicks Dunne away and tags in Ciampa while staring Dunne down.

Dunne tags in Lorcan now. Ciampa and Lorcan lock up, then trade holds as fans chant. Ciampa with a headlock. They go to the corner and break as the referee warns them. Lorcan with a big chop. Ciampa unloads with big chops of his own. Ciampa ends up knocking Lorcan out to the floor with a knee strike to the side of the head. The referee counts. Ciampa brings Lorcan back in, not worried about Dunne approaching at ringside.

Ciampa brings it back in and tags out. Thatcher works Lorcan over on the ropes and takes him down by the arm. Ciampa tags back in and controls Lorcan, while mocking Dunne. Dunne tags in and he’s not happy. They run the ropes and Dunne levels Ciampa with a big clothesline to the jaw. All four Superstars end up in the ring now as we get synchronized beatings by Ciampa and Thatcher while keeping the heels down. Lorcan and Thatcher brawl at ringside.

Ciampa tosses Dunne out and follows, joining Thatcher and Lorcan at ringside. Ciampa launches Dunne into the Plexiglas barrier as Thatcher drops Lorcan. Ciampa and Thatcher regroup at the announce table and pose together as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Dunne and Lorcan have dominated. Lorcan with big chops to Thatcher while he’s on his knees. Thatcher fights back but Lorcan stops him from tagging. Thatcher blocks shots in the middle of the ring. Lorcan with a big open-hand strike to the face. Thatcher with a jumping enziguri. Ciampa and Dunne tag in and Ciampa runs wild, going from corner to corner on Dunne and Lorcan as fans go along with him.

Ciampa finishes the running with a double clothesline as fans go wild. Thatcher and Ciampa slap each other around and get hyped up as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Lorcan and Thatcher end up on the outside as heels get an upperhand. Dunne and Ciampa go at it. Dunne mounts offense and hits a German suplex, then stomps the hand. Ciampa goes on and takes Dunne down into the Fujiwara armbar.

Thatcher has Lorcan at ringside but a returning Ridge Holland appears on the other side of the barrier, dropping Thatcher to free Lorcan. Lorcan takes advantage and runs in, and attacks Ciampa. Dunne and Ciampa tangle but Dunne ends up hitting the Bitter End for the pin to win.

Winners: Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan

– After the match, Dunne and Lorcan stand tall as the music hits. Holland enters the ring and is all smiles. Thatcher tries to attack but Holland levels him. Fans boo as Dunne and Lorcan hold Ciampa, forcing him to watch Holland destroy Thatcher. A “you suck!” chant breaks out now. We go to replays as Dunne, Lorcan and Holland stand tall, punishing the babyfaces some more.

– We get a Breakout Tournament video package on Carmelo Hayes.

– We see Samoa Joe arriving to the building in the back parking lot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from earlier today with Hit Row dropping rhymes and warnings to Imperium and Legado del Fantasma.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe to a big pop. He’s wearing a “PROVOKE ME” t-shirt. Joe has a steel chair, which he sets up at a table in the ring.

Joe takes the mic and has angry words for NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Joe knows Kross is too much of a gutless coward to be in the building tonight. Joe asks NXT General Manager William Regal to join him in the ring. Fans chant “Regal!” as the wrestling legend makes his way out. Joe has a binder of paperwork on the table, with the NXT logo on it.

Joe sees the rage in Regal’s face as he seethes over last week’s attack by Kross. Joe knows Regal is going to fire Kross tonight, but he has a much better solution, a better way to satisfy their needs in three easy steps. Step one – with this piece of paper, Joe tenders his resignation and quits NXT management. But with this other paper and Regal’s signature, he puts Joe back on the active NXT roster. Fans pop and chant Joe’s name now. Fans chant “sign it!” and Regal does for a big pop.

Joe now reveals the third step. With this other paper, Regal will now make Joe vs. Kross official, for the title, at Takeover 36. Fans go wild inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. Regal looks at Joe and then signs the contract. Fans chant “thank you Regal!” now. Joe grabs the paperwork and exits the ring as his music hits. Regal looks on.

– We get a Breakout Tournament video package on Josh Briggs, who sends a warning to Carmelo Hayes.

– Still to come, LA Knight hits the golf course with his caddy, Cameron Grimes. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time to join Million Dollar Champion LA Knight on the golf course with his butler Cameron Grimes, who is acting as his caddy today. Knight is playing some golf while Grimes is washing his balls. Yes. Knight wants his driver and Grimes says of course he’s Knight’s driver. Grimes gives him a sand wedge instead. Grimes bets $1,000 that he will hit the ball in the trees. The bet is raised to $5,000. Knight ends up hitting a CGI ball into the woods and Grimes taunts him, saying he owes him $5,000.

NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round Match: Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring for the next 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament as Carmelo Hayes makes his way out first. Josh Briggs is out next. Vic shows us how the winner of this match will advance to face Duke Hudson in the semi-finals.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Briggs over-powers early on while Hayes uses his speed. Hayes with chops to try and bring Briggs down but he just takes them. Briggs catches Hayes and bear-hugs him while delivering big forearms. Hayes gets out and delivers a punt kick. Hayes with big body shots into the corner. Briggs charges and Hayes kicks his legs out to finally bring him down.

Fans rally for Hayes as he looks to mount offense. Briggs shuts him down with a big back-drop over the top rope to the floor. Briggs stalks Hayes at ringside as the referee counts. Briggs brings it back in but Hayes kicks him several times while holding his arm for leverage. Hayes with a big springboard reverse leg drop for a 1 count. They end up on the mat with Hayes brawling. Briggs powers up while Hayes has a submission around his neck but he’s unable to get the full Guillotine locked in.

Hayes brings Briggs down to one knee again but Briggs levels him with a big shot. Fans boo as Hayes goes down and Briggs leans against the ropes to recover. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Briggs grounds Hayes in the middle of the ring with a knee in the back, working him over. Duke is now at the announce table for commentary. Briggs keeps control in the ring and delivers a big splash for a close 2 count.

Hayes tries to fight but Briggs lifts him for a powerbomb attempt. Hayes fights free and uses a scissors to send Briggs stumbling into the corner. Hayes with an enziguri. Hayes keeps going and stuns Briggs again. Hayes with a springboard clothesline to take Briggs back down. Hayes ducks a shot and slams Briggs’ face-first into his knee. Hayes blocks a modified chokeslam attempt and delivers more offense for a close 2 count, including a double knees to the jaw.

Fans rally for Hayes once again as they’re both down. Hayes gets up first but Briggs sends him flying into the corner. Briggs can’t stand straight up, allowing Hayes to attack. They go on and Briggs still manages to deliver a huge boot, turning him inside out, then a chokeslam. Hayes still kicks out just in time and Briggs can’t believe it, neither can Duke.

Hayes ducks a running big boot but Briggs rocks him in the corner. Briggs goes for a big modified sidewalk slam but Hayes counters and takes him down with a bulldog. Hayes with another takedown as fans cheer him on. Hayes goes to the top and delivers a tall flying leg drop over the back for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Hudson watches from the announce table as Hayes celebrates in the ring, also staring out at him.

– We see post-show video from last week where McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Franky Monet with The Robert Stone Brand, asking about her relationship with the group. Monet talked about the possibilities, teaming with Jessi Kamea, until Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro interrupted, telling them to get to the back of the line when it comes to a NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles shot. They walked off and Monet insulted them to Kamea, setting up a match on tonight’s show.

– Still to come, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will address the NXT women’s division. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cameron Grimes is distracting LA Knight, causing him to hit a golf ball into the water. Grimes laughs but Knight makes him go get the ball. Grimes is all wet when WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase appears on his golf cart. Ted says guys like Knight will do nothing but hang Grimes out to dry. Ted asks Grimes why he’s doing this, and Grimes figured Ted would be upset with him if he didn’t do what he was supposed to. Ted gives him some words of encouragement, saying Grimes was born to be a champion, not a butler. Ted says Grimes needs to fight for what he wants because he’s a fighter and needs to think about that. Ted rides off on his golf cart to end the segment.

– We see how Ridge Holland returned earlier tonight to help Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. A camera man catches up with Holland, Dunne and Lorcan in the parking lot as they’re headed to a car. Holland is asked why he returned and attacked Thatcher. Holland says it’s none of your business and Thatcher isn’t the first person he’s smashed up, and won’t be the last.

– We go back to the ring as NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai come out.

Gonzalez takes the mic and brags on last week’s win over Xia Li, and how she’s dominated the competition. Kai is all smiles as Gonzalez goes on bragging, asking who’s next and speaking in Spanish. Gonzalez says to keep the competition coming. Kai says Gonzalez debuted 18 months ago and has been unstoppable. She tells people her best friend Big Mami Cool is the most dominant woman in NXT history, more dominant than Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Shayna Baszler. She names her wins over Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai and others, and says the list will continue to grow. Kai goes on praising Gonzalez and says this is the best division because of her. Kai addresses the locker room and asks who is woman enough to challenge Gonzalez for Takeover 36. They’re waiting, is there anyone at all? Kai says there is no one. They have been through so much together and as long as Kai has her back, Gonzalez will always be champion. They pose together as the music hits with Kai raising her arm and the title in the air.

Gonzalez takes the title and poses in the corner, talking trash to the crowd. Kai suddenly nails the running kick to the back of Gonzalez in the corner, turning on her. Fans pop and some boo. Kai grabs the title belt and kneels down over Gonzalez, taunting her with it. Kai drapes the title over Gonzalez and then stands tall over her, seething. Kai exits the ring, backing up the ramp as Gonzalez recovers. They stare each other down.

– Adam Cole is backstage with words for Bronson Reed and Kyle O’Reilly. He goes on and says Reed lost the NXT North American Title because he’s not good enough. Cole doesn’t give a damn about Reed’s 14 year journey because tonight there will be another sad chapter written, courtesy of Adam Cole, Bay-Bay. Back to commercial.

