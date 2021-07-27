Kenny Omega Provides Latest Update On AEW Console Game

Kenny Omega stated on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“So far, we have a lot of cool things incorporated into the game that I think fans are going to love. When they do get their hands on this thing, I think they’re going to have fun playing it. It’s going positive. We’re starting to work on more character models and not many of them are 100% complete, but when you see them come together and look more like the person they are supposed to be and you see the wrestling engine and how the matches are starting to flow in the gameplay and it starts barebones with the moves but then to see the movesets get plugged in and other systems we’re incorporating little by little into the gameplay, it gets really exciting.

One thing that was cool about wrestling games back in the day was people from all walks of life played wrestling games, even if they weren’t wrestling fans. I hope that our hardcore fans dig the game and fans of general wrestling like the game, but I hope people who just like games that are fun, like the game. That’s what we hope for. So far, so good. It’s going to be a process. It’s not something we’re rushing. We do plan to hopefully get it out by next year, but we can’t commit to a solid date, just in case.”