Charlotte vs. Nikki A.S.H. rematch announced
Next week’s WWE RAW will feature another non-title match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.
Last night’s RAW main event saw Flair defeat Nikki in a non-title bout. After the match, Flair and Nikki went back & forth on the mic until Nikki issued the challenge for a rematch on next week’s show, and Flair accepted. RAW went off the air after Flair shook hands with Nikki, but then hit her with a cheap shot and continued attacking her before standing tall in the middle of the ring.
As noted earlier, it was announced on last night’s RAW that SummerSlam on August 21 will feature a Triple Threat with Nikki defending against Flair and Rhea Ripley.
There’s no word yet on how Ripley might get involved with next Monday’s rematch. Ripley did not appear at all during last night’s main event.
No other matches have been announced for next week’s RAW as of this writing, but WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will likely appear to continue his feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Goldberg is advertised by WWE to appear next Monday, but he has not officially been announced for any segment.
Last night’s RAW saw Lashley address last week’s challenge issued by Goldberg, by saying he wasn’t going to dignify Goldberg’s disrespectful actions with a response. Lashley then declared that the ring is his, and he won’t be disrespected by anyone. Lashley went on to win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over former Hurt Business partners Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He finished the match by using Goldberg’s Jackhammer to Benjamin, then slamming Alexander on top of him for the double pin.
Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below are a few shots from last night’s related match and segment:
