WWE’s The Bump to feature YouTube live shopping pilot

WWE will be experimenting with their first-ever live shopping experience this week.

It was announced today that a live shopping pilot experience will be tested on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday morning, on YouTube only.

WWE noted that fans can be among the first to shop live on YouTube this Wednesday. The Bump’s livestream will allow fans to browse products from your favorite WWE Superstars, on YouTube. The livestream begins on Wednesday morning at 10am ET.

This announcement from WWE coincides with YouTube pilot testing their new shopping feature that allows viewers to shop for products from livestream videos. YouTube announced last week that the new shopping feature will initially launch with just a handful of creators and brands, and is an expansion of the integrated shopping experience that began beta testing earlier this year.

Below is the line-up for Wednesday’s episode of The Bump:

* Live shopping experience pilot for YouTube viewers only

* Interviews with RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, plus Odyssey Jones

* Nox and Shotzi will be live in-studio for an interview. Fans can submit questions with the “#AskTheBump” hashtag

Stay tuned for more.