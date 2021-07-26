WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has not officially announced John Cena for any match or segment on tonight’s show, but he is advertised to appear locally and on the WWE website, and was announced to appear as a part of the Summer of Cena schedule.

WWE also has Randy Orton advertised to appear tonight. Orton has been out of action since late June, and was recently on the disabled/inactive list internally.

While WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to respond to the SummerSlam challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg tonight, Goldberg is not scheduled to appear.

Tonight’s show will be headline by RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defending against The Viking Raiders. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are also set to team up against a team that has not been announced.

Matches advertised locally for tonight, likely as dark matches, are Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, plus Riddle, Orton and Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley, Styles and Omos.

Stay tune for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s SummerSlam challenge

* New RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrates

* Mansoor and Mustafa Ali will team up

* RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defend against The Viking Raiders