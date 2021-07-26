Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Is Nearly Sold Out

Pwinsider.com reported today that Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which has the Fight for the Fallen theme, is close to selling out at the Bojangles Coliseum.

It’s possible the event may actually sell out by Wednesday. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)

* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico

* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone

* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)