The Rock asked about WWE return rumors, John Cena on The Rock

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently joked about a potential WWE return while speaking with Entertainment Tonight to promote the Jungle Cruise movie, which hits theaters and Disney+ Premiere on July 30.

It was recently reported that WWE has plans for The Rock to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, to set up a rumored WrestleMania 38 match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

ET’s Matt Cohen asked The Rock about the return rumors while interviewing he and Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt at the Jungle Cruise world premiere over the weekend.

When asked if Rock had anything to tease about a potential WWE return, he said, “There’s nothing.”

Blunt then chimed in and joked, “It’s gonna be me and him.”

“Yeah, it’s gonna be a tag team,” Rock agreed.

“Gonna be me and him, and there’s gonna be a big fight,” Blunt added.

On a related note, John Cena was recently asked about The Rock’s WWE future while speaking with ET’s Ash Crossan at a press junket for The Suicide Squad.

“Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him,” Cena said. “There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock.”

Cena noted that he didn’t want to speak for The Rock, but he added, “As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone.”

Stay tuned for more on Rock’s potential WWE return and the Survivor Series.