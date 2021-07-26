Son of former WWE star B. Brian Blair murdered in Florida

The son of former WWE tag team wrestler B. Brian Blair of the Killer Bees was murdered this past Friday in Florida.

News of the tragic development was announced by Steve “Skinner” Keirn, a big friend of the Blair family, during a fan festival in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night.

29-year-old Brett had some run-ins with the law in the past but motive behind his murder has not been revealed yet. His lifeless body was found at a construction site and details about the case have not been made public yet. Brett was arrested as recently as April of this year in Hillsborough County and charged with possession of cocaine among others. It was not the first time that Brett was arrested for drugs and had problems dating back to when he was 17 years old.

Brian Blair, who is the current President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, is currently recuperating at home after he underwent back surgery just 10 days ago.