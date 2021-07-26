New Match Announced For Impact Wrestling

Jul 26, 2021 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has added FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera in an eight-man tag team match for Thursday’s episode. 

Here is the updated card: 

* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (Before The Impact)

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin

* FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera

* Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

