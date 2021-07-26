Natalya hurt on tonight’s Raw?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya apparently suffered a leg injury during tonight’s RAW.

RAW featured a non-title match with Natalya and Tamina facing Eva Marie and Doudrop, who were competing to earn a future title shot. Natalya was wrestling Doudrop at one point, going at it and tangling with each other, when Natalya appeared to suffer a right leg injury on a roll-over, or possibly one of the stomps from Doudrop.

Natalya tagged out and had trouble putting weight on her right leg. The referee then apparently called an audible as Tamina took over, and after a distraction by Lilly on the big screen, superkicked Eva for the pin to win.

After the match, a ringside medic immediately helped Natalya to the back. Tamina joined the medic in helping Natalya, who was still unable to put weight on her right leg.

Stay tuned for more on Natalya’s status. Below are a few shots from tonight’s match:

@RajGiri_303 It appears here is where she injured her ankle or leg. @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/jOrMKv38il — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 27, 2021