WWE RAW Report – 7/26/2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s Money In the Bank cash-in by new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.

– We’re live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. as Mike Rome does the introduction. Nikki rushes the ring as fans cheer her on.

Nikki hits the ring and says she’s always wanted to say this… welcome to Monday Night RAW! Nikki can’t believe she’s standing here as champion, it’s always been a dream. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Nikki says she keeps pinching herself to make sure she’s not asleep, but this dream is now real and in the past when she’s reached for the stars, she just didn’t have the confidence needed. But then one day she realized, if she fails, she fails, she’s still her. And when she put on this outfit, it gives her the confidence and reminds her, and she wants to remind all of us, that no matter what, if you believe in yourself you can overcome everything. It worked for her, it can work for you… we can all be Almost Super Heroes. Nikki raises the title in the air as fans cheer her on.

The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair, who Nikki won the title from last week. Flair hits the apron and waits for a crew member to open the ropes for her. Nikki looks on with her title as Flair takes the mic. Fans boo Flair. Flair says that is a nice fairy tale Nikki is telling but hers doesn’t have a happy ending because Nikki as champion is a disgrace. Flair can’t believe Nikki, dressed up like this, is supposed to represent the company. Flair mocks Nikki trying to imagine her on the NBC Today show, where Al Roker would mock her as well. Flair says the fans may also think Nikki is a champion but in Flair’s book, you have ton work to be champion. Flair says she doesn’t believe it and she’s here to add star power and perspective to this ring. Flair calls Nikki an Almost Idiot and as fans chant “you suck!” and she has a brief back & forth with the crowd. Flair goes on about how she dominated Rhea Ripley last week, for Ripley to attack her, and that was the only way Nikki could cash-in. Flair says it’s beneath her to complain but the footage shows she wasn’t even on her feet when the match with Nikki started. Flair says Nikki stole her title.

Flair says she will get her rematch at SummerSlam, and Nikki will bow to the queen. She says Nikki isn’t even to blame for this injustice, the fans are because they can’t handle it when other people are more successful than them. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley to a pop. Ripley mocks the idea of everyone being jealous of Flair. Fans chant “Rhea!” now. Ripley taunts Flair for only holding the title for a day. Ripley also brings up how Flair got herself disqualified last week before the cash-in, and says it should be her who gets the match at SummerSlam. Nikki dismisses the idea of either challenger beating her for the title at SummerSlam. She says they both represented the division well when they were champion, but the women’s division is ready for a metamorphosis and she will be leading that change as the new champion.

Flair has had enough of the super hero crap. She goes on ripping Nikki and says she will leave SummerSlam as champion. Ripley says the title belongs around her waist. The music interrupts and out comes Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce to the stage. Pearce says there are a lot of good arguments and perspectives, so they will address them. Deville says the only fair thing to do is make a Triple Threat for SummerSlam. Flair argues and wants a title match tonight. Pearce makes the match. Flair attacks Ripley from the side and sends her out. Nikki dropkicks Flair and ends up clearing the ring. Nikki stands tall as her music hits while Flair and Ripley look on from the floor.

– We get a video from earlier today of Damian Priest backstage with words for WWE United States Champion Sheamus. Priest threatens Sheamus ahead of their match tonight, which will be a #1 contender’s match for Priest. We go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Match: WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Sheamus is in the ring, still wearing his nose protector. Out next comes Damian Priest, who is competing for a future title shot.

The bell rings and they go at it with Priest taking it to the corner and Sheamus turning it right around as they tangle and go to the mat with Sheamus in control. They get right up and Sheamus drops Priest with a shoulder. They run again and Priest takes him down. Priest with an arm drag takedown now, grounding Sheamus. Sheamus with big forearm shots to the back now, keeping Priest down to one knee.

Priest fights back with big right hands to the face. Priest kicks Sheamus and taunts him. Priest ducks a shot and drops Sheamus with a flying back elbow. Priest clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor as the referee counts. Priest kicks Sheamus as he tries to re-enter. Priest runs the rope for a dive and Sheamus moves but Priest puts on the brakes and poses in the ring instead. Sheamus ends up catching Priest and slamming him on the edge of the apron. Sheamus stands tall at ringside and asks if we are not entertained. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Priest gets an opening with a big clothesline. Priest with more big shots. Priest knocks the face protector off and Sheamus is holding his face in shock, panicking. Sheamus levels Priest with a big shot from the corner. Sheamus goes to the top but Priest gets up and grabs him by his throat. Priest walks Sheamus out onto the top rope and chokeslams him. Sheamus kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Sheamus blocks The Reckoning and delivers an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Priest fights off the Cloverleaf submission, then kicks Sheamus away. Priest with big strikes as they go at it. Sheamus with a jumping knee to level Priest. Priest kicks out just in time and Sheamus can’t believe it.

Sheamus works Priest over on the apron. Priest fights off 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. They go back and forth in the ring now. Priest delivers the Reckoning for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest celebrates and makes his exit as the music hits. Sheamus rants about Priest breaking his nose.

– Still to come, AJ Styles and Omos defend against The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos are out. The lights briefly go out as The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar.

The bell hits and Erik immeditely levels AJ with double knees. Ivar tags in and they deck AJ, then Ivar stuns Omos on the apron. Erik slams Ivar into Omos to send him off the apron but he’s still standing. AJ then gets double teamed by The Vikings. Erik covers for the win but Omos pulls him out of the ring to the floor.

Omos then drops Ivar at ringside with a big knee to the gut. Omos man-handles Ivar and launches him into Erik against the barrier. Omos stands tall over The Vikings and then looks to return to the ring to check on AJ as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Omos has Erik grounded, man-handling him by his face. AJ tags in and takes over, keeping Erik grounded. AJ gets dropped on his face. The Vikings look to mount offense on AJ but he fights back. Ivar dodges a Phenomenal Forearm with a cartwheel, then levels AJ with a big clothesline for a pop. Ivar runs into a superkick in the corner. AJ with a tornado DDT from the top turnbuckle. Ivar kicks out just in time.

Ivar stops AJ from tagging. Ivar ducks an enziguri. Ivar splashes AJ in their corner. Erik tags in and they double team AJ some more. Ivar tries to pull Omos off the apron, holding his leg while Erik covers AJ for another close 2 count. Omos drops Ivar at ringside from the apron. Erik realizes Ivar has been taken out, and he’s worried. AJ with a pele kick to Erik, dropping him.

Omos tags in and scoops Erik for a big slam. Omos yells out about this being his house. Omos with a back splash to Erik in the corner. Ivar runs in but Omos gets his boot up. Omos takes Ivar out and hits a bigger back splash to Erik in the corner. Omos with the big two-hand chokeslam in the middle of the ring to Erik. AJ tags in and hits the springboard 450 on Erik for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, AJ and Omos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see recent happenings between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, including how Veer and Shanky have helped Jinder with McIntyre. We see how Drew destroyed Shanky with a steel chair last week.

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. He raises his sword and stabs it in a large rock as pyro goes off. Drew marches to the ring now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew waits in the ring as Jinder Mahal makes his way out with Veer and a man in a suit. Shanky is not with them tonight. Jinder takes the mic and says Drew is despicable, and he’s disgusted by the fans as they cheered while Shanky was beaten with a chair last week. Jinder gives Drew the chance to apologize before this beat down. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Jinder introduces the man with he and Veer. It’s his personal attorney, the best money can buy. Jinder says they are going to sue and Drew has a big lawsuit coming his way, they are going to take away everything he has. Jinder gives Drew one more chance to apologize, and tries to get the fans to encourage Drew. Drew tells him to shut up. Drew asks the fans if he should apologize and they say no. Drew asks the fans if he should apologize and buy these guys a steak dinner, or should he say screw the lawyer, then beat Veer within an inch of his life. Fans go wild at the second option. Drew has missed these chants so much, he has one for Jinder now, one he wants fans to chant at Jinder in the airports and everywhere else. Drew gets a “Drew is gonna kill you!” chant going.

The bell rings as Veer enters the ring now. They lock up and Veer shows Drew up to start. They do a test of strength now. Drew works on the arm but Veer nails a big right hand to the jaw. Veer with big kicks and a headlock now. Drew levels Veer and slams him. Veer slaps Drew in the face. Drew stares him down, jabs him in the face, and then unloads in the ring with kicks and punches as the referee warns him.

Jinder grabs a steel chair at ringside and distracts Drew, allowing Veer to rock him and turn it around. Veer mounts Drew with big rights and lefts. Veer with more big offense, including a big elbow drop, for a quick pin attempt. Veer grounds Drew with another submission now.

Drew fights up but Veer delivers knee strikes to the gut. Drew comes back with clotheslines to turn it around. Drew drops Veer again and taunts him, then plays to the crowd for pops. Drew rams Veer into the corner, then launches him out with a big overhead throw. Drew ducks a right hand and nails a neckbreaker. Drew kips up for a big pop.

Veer gets up with a throat shot. Jinder slides the chair into the ring and Veer grabs it. He turns around and Drew knocks the chair into him with a Claymore Kick. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as we go to replays. Jinder and Veer stand together on the stage now. Drew spots Jinder’s attorney, who was left alone at ringside. Drew scoops the man and rolls him back into the ring. Drew readies for the Claymore and levels the lawyer when he gets back up. The music resumes as Drew stands tall, staring Jinder and Veer down. We go to replays. Drew taunts Jinder and Veer from the ring.

– We see a replay of the Alexa’s Playground segment from last week with Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie and Doudrop, where Eva took a tumble to the ground, apparently caused by Bliss. Eva is backstage with Drop now. Eva tells her to forget what happened last week because after they win tonight, they will be one step closer to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Eva says the Eva-lution will not be stopped, as long as Doudrop lives up to her end. They head to the ring.

#1 Contender’s Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Eva Marie and Doudrop, who will be fighting for a future title shot here. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka for this non-title match. Eva starts off with Natalya but she quickly retreats into the ropes and stalls. Doudrop tags in and locks up with Natalya. Doudrop drops her with a big shoulder in the middle of he ring. Drop with a forward roll to dodge Natalya. Doudrop tangles some more and rolls Natalya for 2.

Natalya sells a right leg injury, then crawls to tag Tamina in as Eva yells from the apron. Tamina and Drop lock up. Tamina with a headlock. Tamina takes Drop down with a headlock. They fight up and Tamina can’t muscle Drop up. Drop takes control and hits a crossbody while Tamina is on the mat. Eva tags in and just covers for the pin as Tamina kicks out.

A video appears on the big screen with Lilly out and about in the world, narrated by Alexa Bliss. This is the Lilly-lution, mocking the original Eva-lution vignettes. Eva seethes in the ring, ranting about the mock promo. She turns around to Tamina connecting with a superkick. Tamina covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Tamina and Natalya

– After the match, a ringside medic helps Natalya to the back as the music hits. Tamina grabs the titles and joins them, helping Natalya get to the back.

– We see WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Keith Lee walking backstage. Back to commercial.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee

Back from the break and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross for this non-title match. Keith Lee is out next.

The bell rings and Kross dodges Lee into the corner. Kross can’t get Lee up for a suplex. They trade strikes and Lee just grabs Kross, tossing him across the ring. Lee drops Kross and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor.

Lee follows but Kross attacks as the referee counts. Kross with a big overhead suplex to Lee on the floor. Kross stands tall and looks down at Lee as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross is unloading on Lee in the corner. Kross keeps Lee down with a knee to the face as the referee warns him. Kross stands on Lee’s hand now, taunting him. Lee fights up with strikes. Kross kicks him and drops him with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Lee kicks out just in time.

Kross gets up and stalks Lee now, taunting him. Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission while Lee is down on one knee. Lee starts fading as the referee checks on him. Lee starts breaking Kross’ grip. Lee fights up and slams Kross to the mat. Kross rocks him but Lee levels him for a pop. Lee recovers in the corner now while Kross gets up. Lee with big right hands and a spinning back elbow. Lee stuns Kross with a headbutt. Lee with a big strike in the corner, then a running shoulder to drop Kross in the middle of the ring.

Lee stands tall and looks over the crowd as some fans boo, but most cheer him. Lee calls for the Spirit Bomb but Kross dodges it and launches him to the mat with the big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross charges as Lee gets up, and drops him with a running forearm to the back of the head.

Kross applies the Kross Jacket, this time on the mat and with a body scissors. Lee starts to fade as the referee checks on him. Kross tightens the hold and Lee goes out for the finish.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall with the NXT Title to mostly boos as his arm is raised. We go to replays. Kross stares ahead and talks trash while holding the NXT Title in the air.

– We get a video package on Nikki A.S.H. and her big title win from last week. Sarah Schreiber approaches Nikki backstage as she’s warming up. She asks about tonight’s main event. Nikki talks about how her confidence has grown and she’s no longer afraid to fail, and this has worked for her. No matter what, no one can take that from her. She just wants everyone to know the hardest challenges are worth fighting for. She goes on about winning tonight and then defending at SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley interrupts and respects how Nikki believes in herself, but she says she will be leaving SummerSlam with the title. Ripley still hopes Nikki gives Charlotte Flair later tonight.

MACE and T-BAR vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

We go back to the ring and out comes MACE and T-BAR. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get previously recorded video of MACE and T-BAR, cutting a “laws of the jungle” promo and talking about how they will defeat their opponents tonight. Out next are Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. We get previously recorded video of Mansoor going on about how excited he is to team with Ali. Ali says they have to just get through tonight, then they can talk about being a team. Ali tells Mansoor to just follow his lead.

Mansoor starts off and immediately sends T-BAR into the corner. T-BAR rocks him back to the mat and levels him with a huge spin kick for a close 2 count. MACE launches Ali into the corner and charges in with a big elbow. MACE tags in and takes over with man-handling Ali, stopping him from tagging. MACE with a big slam into the mat for a 2 count as Mansoor makes the save.

T-BAR tags in and runs over to knock Mansoor off the apron. Ali gets hit with a big double team now. MACE and T-BAR stand tall in the middle of the ring to boos. T-BAR covers but Ali kicks out. T-BAR talks trash and knocks Mansoor on the apron again. T-BAR turns around to Ali rocking him in the face. Mansoor finally tags in as does MACE.

Mansoor unloads with strikes against the ropes, then a big enziguri. MACE sends him into the ropes but Mansoor blocks a big tilt-a-whirl slam, then hits a reverse DDT for 2 as T-BAR makes the save. T-BAR has Mansoor on the floor now, stalking and taunting him.

Ali launches himself out and spikes T-BAR into the floor to make the save. Ali yells at Mansoor. MACE grabs Ali on the apron but Mansoor makes the save with a kick. Mansoor and MACE tangle with Mansoor rolling MACE up for the win.

Winners: Mansoor and Mustafa Ali

– After the match, T-BAR joins MACE in the ring and tries to grab the winners but they retreat to the floor and regroup as we go to replays. Mansoor and Ali stand together on the ramp but Ali looks unsure about how excited Mansoor is.

– Still to come, Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. The pyro goes off on the stage as Lashley and MVP march to the ring.

Lashley hits the ring and more pyro goes off. We see how he defeated a returning Keith Lee last week, but was then confronted by a returning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who got in Lashley’s face and said he’s next. MVP takes the mic first and calls on fans to rise and show the proper respect to Lashley. MVP gets cheap heat by taking a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs. He brings up Goldberg disrespecting Lashley last week. A “Goldberg!” chant starts up.

MVP says everyone has been talking about Goldberg vs. Lashley and he gets it, but only that question can be answered by Lashley. MVP asks Lashley if Goldberg is next. Lashley says he’s not even going to dignify Goldberg’s actions with a response. Lashley says this is his ring and he won’t be disrespected by anyone. The music hits and out comes Cedric Alexander to interrupt.

Cedric says disrespect is how Lashley kicked him out of The Hurt Business earlier this year. Cedric says Lashley kicked him out because he knows Cedric is better. Cedric says tonight, Prime Alexander is stepping up and he wants his shot. The music interrupts and out comes Shelton Benjamin. Shelton says before Lashley answers that question… Shelton points to how annoying the sound of Cedric’s voice is. Fans pop. Shelton isn’t here to cry about The Hurt Business because it’s over. He’s here to give Lashley a real challenge. Everyone is in the ring now. Cedric and Shelton have words. MVP says they both sound ridiculous and Lashley doesn’t have time for them because they’re not on the agenda. Lashley interrupts and says he’ll take them both on… at the same time. Lashley calls for a referee.

1-on-2 Handicap Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

The bell hits as this non-title Handicap Match begins, and Shelton Benjamin charges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley with a neckbreaker. Cedric looks concerned but he attacks Lashley. Lashley takes it and levels him with ease. Lashley tosses Cedric to the floor, then drops Shelton in the corner.

Lashley yells out and goes to the floor. He scoops Cedric and runs him into the ring post head-first. Cedric hits hard and falls to the floor as Lashley smiles, then laughs. Lashley brings Cedric back in but Shelton stalks him from behind. Shelton attacks but Lashley knees him. Lashley charges at Shelton but Cedric grabs his leg. Shelton and Cedric double team Lashley and both try to get a pin at the same time but Lashley kicks out.

Lashley sends Shelton to the mat and then launches Cedric up, into the mat. Lashley runs through Shelton’s clothesline attempt, sending him to the mat. Lashley stands tall over both of his former teammates. Lashley with a big Jackhammer on Shelton to send a message to Goldberg. Lashley then slams Cedric on top of Shelton and covers them both for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. MVP fastens the WWE Title around his waist as we go to replays. Lashley laughs and poses as he exits the ring with MVP.

– We see The Miz backstage looking at something on his phone, still in the wheelchair. John Morrison brings over re-filled Drip Sticks and they get hyped up for something tonight. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos walk up. AJ wants to talk to Miz and Morrison about something important to the champs. Omos stands guard, blocking the view, as AJ talks business with Miz and Morrison.

Riddle vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle to a pop. He enters the ring and kicks his flip-flops off as pyro hits. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes John Morrison with The Miz in his wheelchair. Morrison has Rome re-announce him as America’s Moist Wanted. Riddle and Morrison lock up and go at it to start. They tangle on the mat and trade counters. Riddle ends up hitting a big suplex for 2. Riddle takes it to the corner but Morrison slams him for a pin attempt. Miz cheers Morrison on and gets a “Johnny Drip Drip!” chant going.

Riddle counters a suplex and hits a Fisherman’s suplex of his own. Morrison kicks out at 2. Miz sprays Riddle with the Drip Stick to distract him. Morrison tries to capitalize but it back-fires. Riddle almost kicks Miz out of his wheelchair from the apron, kicking the chair over. Riddle gets a good laugh at Miz kicking while stuck on his back at ringside in the wheelchair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is fighting Morrison off from the corner. Riddle with a big overhead kick. Riddle with running strikes in the corner. The Miz is back sitting up in his wheelchair. Riddle tosses Morrison on his head. Morrison retreats to the floor. Riddle stops him from apparently leaving, kicking him from the apron and delivering a big flying shot from the apron.

Fans boo as RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos come walking down the ramp. Riddle brings it back into the ring but Morrison turns it around off the distraction. Morrison with more offense for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Riddle blocks a suplex and nails the Ripcord knee. Riddle with a powerbomb. He holds it and Morrison gets out but Riddle kicks him for a close 2 count.

Riddle yells at AJ and Omos, saying they shouldn’t be out here. Riddle looks to go for a Floating Bro to Morrison but he stops when he sees AJ grab his scooter at ringside. Omos snaps the scooter in half. Morrison takes advantage of the distraction and brings Riddle from the top with a modified Razor’s Edge. Morrison then hits Starship Pain for the pin to win.

Winner: John Morrison

– After the match, Miz celebrates at ringside with the Drip Stick as the music hits. AJ enters the ring and unloads on Riddle while he’s down. Omos enters the ring and watches as AJ delivers a Styles Clash to Riddle. Fans boo as AJ stands tall over Riddle.

– We see what happened with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler turning on Reginald last week, then how Reginald captured the WWE 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: R-Truth vs. Reginald

We go back to the ring and out comes R-Truth rapping his way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald. We get formal ring introductions

The bell rings and Truth is mic’d up. He talks some trash and has some fun on the mic as Reginald flips around, showing his athleticism. Truth grabs Reggie from behind as he goes to remove his jacket. Truth says they can do it the easy way or the hard way.

Reggie flips around some more to avoid Truth. Truth throws Reggie’s jacket in his face, yells out “Got him!” but misses a running attack into the corner. Truth goes for a scissor kick but gets hung up on the top rope as Reggie moves. Reggie takes Truth down with a flip senton and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Reginald

– After the bell, the music hits as Reggie celebrates. Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, Lucha House Party and Drew Gulak rush the ring to attack Reggie but he flips to the floor. They all look on from the ring, shocked, as Reginald back flips up to the stage.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Charlotte Flair in the Gorilla Position. Flair says Nikki A.S.H. only won the title last week because of what Rhea Ripley did to her. Flair is tired of Almost Superstars running down the women’s division. Flair goes on and says there would not be a women’s champion in WWE if it weren’t for her, and she will prove that tonight against Nikki. Flair walks off.

Contender’s Match: RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Charlotte Flair makes her way out to pyro. This is billed as a Championship Contender’s Match as Flair and Rhea Ripley will challenge for the title in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam. Flair enters the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for this non-title main event. The announcers hype Flair vs. Ripley vs. Nikki at SummerSlam. The bell rings and Flair stares Nikki down from the corner. Nikki bounces around in her corner, sizing Flair up.

Flair looks disgusted at Nikki, who is ready to fight. They charge and Flair levels Nikki with a clothesline. Flair with big chops in the corner as fans “Wooo!” along. Flair talks some trash and man-handles Nikki, trying to remove her mask as the referee warns her.

Flair knocks Nikki to the mat and works her over. Flair sends Nikki into the ropes, then kicks her to the floor while taunting her. Flair stands tall and plays to the crowd for boos. Flair stomps away as Nikki tries to come back in. Fans boo louder and the referee warns her. Flair continues to dominate, working Nikki around the ring and talking trash. Flair unloads with kicks in the corner now, beating Nikki down.

Nikki tries to fight back but Flair stops her. Nikki blocks a suplex attempt and rolls Flair for 2. Nikki with another pin attempt. Flair with more offense as she goes for Nikki’s mask again. Nikki finally mounts some offense but they end up on the floor. Nikki keeps fighting and dropkicks Flair. Flair launches Nikki over the announce table. Nikki lands hard and fans boo as Flair returns to the ring to stand tall. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is stretching Nikki using the ring post as the referee warns her. Flair comes back in and keeps control for a 2 count. Flair grounds Flair with a chinlock now, taunting her and smiling while Nikki tries to rally.

Nikki fights up and out, fighting Flair off with elbows to the gut. Flair immediately drops Cross. Flair goes for the running baseball slide but Nikki side-steps to the floor and Flair slides out. Nikki with a crossbody from the apron. Nikki gets fired up at ringside and brings it back in. Flair may have kneed herself in the nose. Nikki rallies for a 2 count. Nikki with another crossbody and more offense. Flair blocks the Sunset Powerbomb but they tangle and Nikki hits a bulldog in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Nikki rallies the crowd some more as they cheer her on. Flair unloads with chops into the corner to turn it around. Flair takes Nikki to the top but Nikki fights her off. Niki with a big tornado DDT from the top. Nikki rushes back to the top and hits the crossbody but Flair holds it and rolls through for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Kevin Patrick enters the ring after the match for an interview with Flair. He congratulates Flair but she isn’t happy with this, asking him what did he expect. Flair keeps asking why he’s congratulating her. Flair takes the mic and starts talking trash to Nikki, saying she thinks she can be a super hero by just putting on a mask and cape. Flair tells Nikki that no one is in her league, no one. Fans boo Flair as she says it’s true, nobody… Sorry, not sorry. Flair hands the mic back and stands tall again.

Nikki says she’s always said “Almost a Super Hero” and she may have lost but she showed that she almost could’ve beat Flair. Nikki says she has the confidence to beat Flair next week, so she’s challenging Flair to a rematch next Monday. Nikki tosses the mic and gets hyped up. Flair tells them to hand her mic back. She says she can beat Nikki next week and any week. Flair accepts the match for next week. Flair extends her hand and they shake but Flair levels her with a big forearm cheap shot. Flair decks Nikki again and stands tall as the referee warns her. Flair takes it to the floor and chops Nikki against the barrier, humiliating her in front of fans in the front row. Flair brings it back in and levels Nikki with a big boot, then stands tall over the champ as RAW goes off the air.

