John Cena wrestling at non-televised live events

John Cena’s participation in non-televised live events is not simply showing up and cutting a promo but the former 16-time world champion is actually getting in the ring as well.

Cena, probably a little bit rusty and needing some practice before the SummerSlam pay-per-view, is teaming up with the Rey and Dominik Mysterio as they take on The Bloodline, the team of Roman Reigns and The Usos in six-man tag team matches.

Being in six-man tag matches will protect Cena a little bit more when it comes to potential injuries and will leave that one-on-one match finally for SummerSlam.

Cena is doing pretty much a full schedule till August although will be appearing more on Smackdown than on Raw due to his program with Reigns. He is also advertised for tonight’s Raw at the T-Mobile Center from Kansas City, Missouri.

Prior to his return, Cena’s last “match” was a cinematic one against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.