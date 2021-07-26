GCW promoter responds to Meltzer’s criticism

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale responds to Dave Meltzer criticism of trash being thrown in the ring when Matt Cardona beat Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming and then Meltzer changing his story saying they were plants;

Let the record show that this weekend, GCW successfully worked the smartest mark of them all.

I'm sorry @davemeltzerWON, there were no plants and what you saw was 100% authentic.

You're in denial and out of touch and you're embarrassing yourself.

— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) July 26, 2021