GCW promoter responds to Meltzer’s criticism

Jul 26, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale responds to Dave Meltzer criticism of trash being thrown in the ring when Matt Cardona beat Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming and then Meltzer changing his story saying they were plants;

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sasha Banks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal