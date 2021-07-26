CM Punk/AEW rumors continue as Khan and EVPs visit Chicago during weekend

The rumors of CM Punk’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling continued to intensify over the weekend, added by the fact that one of Shahid Khan’s private planes was in Chicago over the weekend.

Khan’s Learjet with registration code N816FG flew into Chicago Midway on July 24 and left the next day on July 25, with the website Bodyslam.net reporting that Tony Khan and other AEW EVPs were onboard and rumors are that they went to film material at the United Center.

The United Center is Chicago’s largest arena and with the company trademarking the term The First Dance – a take on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls The Last Dance documentary – it seems to indicate that something big is coming to the Windy City. Recently, Punk also posted a clip from The Alan Parsons Project song Sirius, a song used by the Bulls.

The United Center seats just over 20,000 in a basketball setting and if Punk were to debut for the promotion, it might not be enough to hold everyone!