Blumhouse Television teams with WWE for McMahon steroid trial series

The Hollywood Reporter has a story about Blumhouse Television partnering with WWE to develop a limited series based on Vince McMahon’s steroid trial from the mid-90s titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga — one that’s crazier than fiction — that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” said Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

Back in the 90s, a series of stories published by the New York Post alleged that the WWE Chairman was giving steroids to his Superstars. The stories ultimately resulted in the FBI and New York prosecutors to indict McMahon on several drug-related charges.

The synopsis for the series says, “With his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy, McMahon refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire.”

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” said WWE’s Kevin Dunn.

Vince will be one of the executive producers of the series along with Kevin Dunn. Chris McCumber, Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold will serve as EPs from Blumhouse’s side.