AEW donating $100,000 to Safe Alliance

AEW today announced that it is donating $100,000 to Safe Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to coincide with their Fight For The Fallen Dynamite on Wednesday.

In addition to the $100,000 donation, the company will also donate a percentage of proceeds from the limited-edition Fight for the Fallen t-shirts to Safe Alliance. AEW is encouraging its fans to donate what they can to Safe Alliance at AEWFightfortheFallen.com.

“Safe Alliance is thrilled to partner with All Elite Wrestling and their annual Fight for the Fallen event,” said Tenille Alexander-Banner, Safe Alliance Director of Corporate and Community Engagement. “Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault survivors have to ‘fight’ each day to heal from the trauma and abuse they’ve endured. Without support from the community, our work would not be possible. We appreciate AEW’s generous gift and thank them for providing hope to survivors in the greater Charlotte area.”

AEW’s added, “Giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives is an ongoing goal for AEW, especially with our annual Fight for the Fallen event. We’re proud to share this donation with Safe Alliance, and through this initiative, we hope we can come together with fans to further Safe Alliance’s important mission.”