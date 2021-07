7/26/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

1. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated Marq Quen (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Jora Johl, and The Blade)

2. Yuka Sakazaki defeated Amber Nova

3. Thunder Rosa defeated Myka Madrid

4. Luchasaurus defeated Jora Johl (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and The Blade)

5. Scoprio Sky defeated Fuego Del Sol

6. Angelico defeated Marko Stunt

7. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti defeated Madi Wrenkowski and The Bunny

8. Wardlow defeated Bear Bronson

9. Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes) defeated Luther (w/Serpentico)

10. Eddie Kingston defeated Serpentico

11. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels)

12. Trios Tag Team Match

Brock Anderson and Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Cameron Cole, Chandler Hopkins, and Izzy James

13. PAC (w/Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated Chuck Taylor (w/Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta)