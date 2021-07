7/25/21 WWE house show results from Louisville, KY

WWE presented an untelevised live event on Sunday, July 25 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Full results:

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match: Natalya & Tamina defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston

Riddle defeated AJ Styles (w/ Omos)

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, & Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns & The Uso’s

