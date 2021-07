WWE Supershow Live Event Results – July 24, 2021 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Natalya and Tamina (c) defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

2. Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella

4. WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kofi Kingston

5. Riddle defeated AJ Styles

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dominik Mysterio, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos