Tucker explains why he and Otis never had a tag title run in WWE

Heavy Machinery member Tucker comments on why he and Otis never had a tag title run in WWE:

“At the risk of sounding arrogant, I think maybe a part of the reason we didn’t get those was that we were able to get over on our own. Hey, this big babyface team you listen to the crowd when we come out they love us, they’re all about us. You don’t need to put the straps on us for them. Championships for the lack of a better term television prop. It’s the prize that’s fought over. You need something when there’s an antagonist and protagonist and they have a conflict.”

source: Fightful