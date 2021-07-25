Photo: Braun Strowman Appears at Bare Knuckle FC Show
Braun Strowman was spotted at a Bare Knuckle FC event on Friday evening, and a photo of the WWE alumnus there is online. The bare knuckle boxing promotion shared a photo of Strowman that you can see below.
Strowman was released from WWE in June and has been awaiting the expiration of his non-compete clause, though it was reported this week that WWE has some interest in bringing him back.
