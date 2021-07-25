Omega on the Possibility of AEW & WWE Ever Working Together

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio And was Asked on the Possibility of AEW & WWE Ever Working Together

Omega on AEW working with other promotions:

“I really wanted to kind of wanted to open the floodgates and show what it’s like when people play nice with one another. I really think this is a situation where only the fans win.”

On the possibility of AEW ever working with WWE:

“The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody? Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans. I wouldn’t hold my breath but at the same time I would never say it’s impossible.”