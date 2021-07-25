Matt Cardona defeats Nick Gage for the GCW title

At GCW Homecoming, Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage to become the new GCW World Champion with some help from Rickey Shane Page

As you can see in this footage sent to us by @ClaytonComedy, the #GCWHomecoming crowd was NOT happy about Cardona’s title win pic.twitter.com/1dWAt3p00m — Wrestling Resource – The Sportster (@WrestlingSheet) July 25, 2021