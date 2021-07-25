Jordynne Grace Breaks Records At Powerlifting Competition

Jordynne Grace took part in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) in Georgia today. While there, she managed to break three state and national records for squat, bench press and deadlift, respectively, in the 165 lb. weight class.

She wrote on Twitter: ““Made weight. Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. 1st place AND best overall lifter. Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much. This is just the beginning.”

Her Impact Wrestling tag team partner Rachael Ellering also hyped up her appearance with a series of tweets.