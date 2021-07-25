Jeff Hardy tests positive for COVID, pulled from Kansas City event

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be not be appearing on TV or at any events for the next couple of weeks.

The news was announced on the recordBar Facebook page, a music venue based in Kansas City which was scheduled to host a Jeff Hardy meet and greet tomorrow.

“Jeff Hardy just tested positive for Covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks,” the venue said. Those who have tickets for the meet and greet can keep them for a rescheduled date or ask for a refund.

The former WWE champion beat Karrion Kross last week on Raw.