Emi Sakura is coming to America

Emi Sakura just announced that she just purchased a One Way ticket to America and AEW’s Women’s Division & Britt Baker better be ready!

I decided to go to America with a one-way ticket. Please look forward to what happens to #ChocoPro from now on. We are, ChocoPro & we like a challenge.

Now #AEW Women Division, you better be ready, Emi Sakura’s looking at the top & @RealBrittBaker looks very interesting. pic.twitter.com/PpKf4PGhJy

— Emi Sakura さくらえみ (@EmiSakura_gtmv) July 25, 2021