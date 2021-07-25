Bayley Would Love A Match With Serena Deeb: “She Helped Me So Much In My Early Career”

During a recent interview with METRO WWE superstar Bayley said she would love to have a future singles matchup with current AEW talent Serena Deeb, crediting the former NWA women’s champion for helping her early in her career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she really wants to have a match with Serena Deeb:

“I have so much respect and some history with Serena Deeb. I would love, love, love to be able to have a match with her one day. She helped me so much in my early career to get to SHIMMER. That would be so awesome.”

Other opponents she’d like to face:

“Always since a kid, Lita was a dream opponent. In NXT, I’ve always wanted to work with Candice. I’ve only ever been able to team with her. So, I would love to have a match with Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai. Kay Lee Ray from NXT UK, Meiko [Satomura] who’s the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Even Rhea, having Rhea on Raw is pretty awesome so I would love to have a match with her.”