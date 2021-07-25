AEW’s Max Caster Files For A New Trademark

On July 19th, AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed had trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins file for a new trademark.

It was for the term, “Best Wrestler Alive,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”