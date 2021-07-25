7/23/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

With the start of the Olympics, Smackdown went back to its usual numbers, getting an average of 2,007,000 viewers in the overnights, down 172,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Last week’s show ended with 2,310,000 viewers when the final numbers came out on Monday.

The first hour started with 1,992,000 viewers, and then increased to 2,023,000 viewers for the second hour. The show did a 0.5 in the 18-49, behind the three Olympic broadcasts on NBC.

The Olympics on NBC drew 10.9 million viewers and 10.6 million viewers in head-to-head with Smackdown with a 2.3 rating in 18-49. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)