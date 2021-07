This week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV had a total of 104,000 viewers, down 5,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was the second least-watched episode of Impact of 2021. The show did a 0.04 rating in the 18-49, up 0.02 from last week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid