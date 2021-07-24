WWE returns with first house show tonight since pandemic started

WWE will be holding its first non-televised live event since March 7, 2020 with a Supershow featuring both Raw and Smackdown Superstars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to tickets tracked by @WrestleTix, the arena is 90% full for this setting with just over 7,000 tickets sold. The arena is modified to fit 8,000 fans for this event, which is less than half of its original capacity of nearly 20,000.

The last house show before the pandemic started was at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania with a turnout of 4,700 fans for a show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton.

WWE has announced a full schedule through the month of September so far as the company returns to normality with multiple live events throughout the country.