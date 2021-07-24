Update Raw preview for Monday

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be on Monday’s RAW to issue his official response to the SummerSlam challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

As noted, Goldberg returned this past Monday and said he’s next in line for a shot at Lashley’s title. While Lashley dismissed the challenge earlier this week on Twitter, WWE has announced that he will appear on RAW to give his official response to Goldberg, who is not booked for Monday’s RAW.

WWE also announced that Monday’s show will feature new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrating her cash-in title win on Charlotte Flair from this week’s RAW. WWE is teasing that we will find out what’s next for the RAW Women’s Title chase on Monday.

Stay tune for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the show, along with the current line-up:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s SummerSlam challenge

* New RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrates

* Mansoor and Mustafa Ali will team up

* RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defend against The Viking Raiders