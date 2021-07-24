The Rock Does Team USA’s Introduction Video for the Olympics

As today’s Olympic ceremonies being in Japan Team USA got a very special introduction from the one and only, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The great one calls the U.S. team the hardest workers in the room who “exemplify” the very best of all Americans.

“Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room. The athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now, what was once considered unthinkable just one year ago has become a glorious reality. We come together united, to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all over us.”

The former world champion later took to Twitter to add, “Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be ‘the one. The unbelievable challenges & setbacks our USA athletes are facing. Athletes representing every country as well. I’m very proud of and inspired by our TEAM USA. I’m honored. Now go take care of business.”

