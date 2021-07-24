Notes on Randy Orton and The Big Show

Fightful is reporting that Randy Orton has been on the disabled/inactive list while away from WWE TV.

There is no word yet on why WWE has Orton on the disabled/inactive list. It was noted that there are no major issues between Orton and WWE at the current time and everyone wants him to be back in time for the August 2 episode of RAW.

WWE did have creative plans for both Orton and Riddle through SummerSlam, but the unforeseen circumstances of his absence required an audible to be called.

Orton has not appeared on RAW since the June 21 show when he lost a singles match to John Morrison.

========

‘An Evening With Paul Wight‘ is headed to London, Manchester and Glasgow this October

Wight will be answering questions about his pro wrestling career in WCW,WWE and AEW.

Tickets go on-sale 4pm next Friday at ITRTix.com