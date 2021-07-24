Kenny Omega comments on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to AEW rumors

During his interview with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega was asked about Bryan Danielson and CM Punk

Omega said, “They are two very different athletes, two very different performers. I respect both of them…Danielson, I still call him Bryan Danielson. Daniel Bryan, I always knew that he was incredibly intelligent, ridiculous smart, especially related to professional wrestling. For him to create a movement, a legitimate movement with the YES movement, he created it…”

He put over how Bryan got himself into the main event of WrestleMania XXX and he emerged as a mega star with the “YES” movement.

“CM Punk, a guy who probably has a different line of thinking than your current day performer and the average performer and he has this incredible reputation. He has fans to this day who would follow him to the end of the Earth. A very dedicated fanbase and that fanbase believes he is the best in the world and will be the best until the end of time. If you are able to have people like that who follow your career so passionately, you probably have something very special about you. It goes to show you that they way that he presented himself, the way that he spoke about himself, the way that he spoke to his opponents, how he performed in the ring, entrance music, his image, it was all very meticulous and he was very intelligent about how he went about it.”

He said Punk and Danielson were able to break through a ceiling and make it through a system in WWE that was not created for them.

Dave Meltzer talked about the big shows coming up in Chicago and New York. Omega said that he doesn’t know what Tony Khan has planned for those shows because he is being tight-lipped about everything.

Omega said, “Honesty at this point in time, he’s the only one with an idea. He’s been tight-lipped and I prefer it that way. I don’t want anything to slip that shouldn’t be slipping either. All I can speak on are the possibilities.”