AEW adds more seats to Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium

With the rumors of Bryan Danielson making his AEW debut on the September 22 Dynamite in Queens, New York, AEW has opened more sections for sale in the stadium.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is now configured to hold almost 19,000 people, with more potential seats being opened up depending on how tickets sell. AEW has managed to move nearly 16,500 tickets so far, which is very impressive and something that WWE has not even managed to do for a Raw or Smackdown yet since the fans’ return.

The week before that, AEW will run at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and over 10,000 seats have been sold for that show too so September will be a very exciting month for the promotion, with a sold out All Out pay-per-view earlier in the month too.

The addition of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have come at the right time and as Jim Ross says, business is about to pick up!